Paul Anka Lists L.A.-Area Home for Sale Again, Still Wants $10 Million

Paul Anka has fallen out of "Puppy Love" with his Los Angeles area home, as we've learned the singer is listing the massive property for sale ... again.

The crooner is looking to unload his 4-bedroom, 6-bathroom abode in Westlake Village for a hefty $10 million ... which is nearly $6 million more than what he spent to scoop it up nearly 20 years ago.

Paul nabbed the 6-acre property for $3.962 mil back in 2007, when it was a brand new property.

Paul has tried to sell the estate before -- he listed it almost a year ago for that same $10M.

We can't blame Paul for not budging on the price either, since the home boasts a number of impressive amenities.

The new owner will get a gated driveway, redesigned chef's kitchen, billiard room, infinity-edge pool, fire pit, gym, and a gardening nook.

Oh, and we'd be remiss if we didn't mention the professional-grade recording studio inside the home ... which was, of course, used by the music legend.

The home is perfect for those looking for privacy, too, as the French-inspired property sits behind the gates of the Sherwood Country Club -- a luxe, members-only establishment nestled at the base of the Santa Monica Mountains.

So, if you're able to cough up the dough for this massive mansion ... you could find yourself living in paradise.