Super Bowl Set to Pay Tribute to Las Vegas with Sinatra 'My Way' Broadcast

The first-ever Super Bowl in Las Vegas is going to pay tribute to the city in a way that truly screams Sin City -- or sings, rather ... 'cause it's gonna include the late, great Frank Sinatra.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... there will be several "My Way" tributes prominently featured throughout the Super Bowl LVIII broadcast, with Sinatra's famous rendition of the tune -- written by Paul Anka -- being the one to lead the opening segment.

What this is, we're told, is a cheers moment for Vegas itself -- and what better way to pay honor the storied desert town than with a song that kinda encapsulates it. And yes, Frank's version of "My Way" is the most well-known ... so they're kicking it off with that one.

Anyway, we're told the Super Bowl broadcast on CBS will show action shots of the players ... like Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey.

From there, our sources say CBS will transition to interviews with players' families ... talking about their dads, sons, husbands and brothers ... all underscored by a new mix of "My Way."

We know what the new "My Way" mix entails too ... our sources tell us there's going to be a live orchestra, with Sinatra singing on the big screens inside and outside The Sphere, the newest concert venue on The Strip.

BTW, Usher himself will also give a "My Way" shout-out during his Halftime performance ... and we're told it'll be one for the books and incredibly powerful. So, yeah ... the 'MW' theme will be running throughout the course of the game, it seems -- start to finish.

Bottom line ... it's a tip of the hat to Fabulous Las Vegas, and CBS/the NFL are leaning all the way into it.

