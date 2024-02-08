Chiefs and 49ers Planned Super Bowl After-Parties, Heavy Police Presence

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are all set to hit the gridiron for the Super Bowl this weekend -- and even their after-parties are now set in stone ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us each team has picked out their postgame locations for their potential celebrations on Sunday -- of course, only one of 'em will actually be partying afterward ... but we know both squads have lined up a plan in the case of a W Sunday.

Let's start with the 49ers. We're told the Bay Area boys are scheduled to pull up up to OMNIA Nightclub -- one of the hottest nightclubs in Sin City -- located inside Caesars Palace, smack in the center of the Las Vegas Strip.

Kansas City, we're told, has another huge venue locked down, Zouk Nightclub ... located inside Resorts World, a relatively new hotel to the Sin City scene.

Our sources say Kansas City's even got their music ready to go -- 'cause we're told The Chainsmokers will play tunes for the Chiefs post-Super Bowl ... and maybe K.C. can talk Taylor Swift into accompanying the group if she attends the championship game.

Play video content 2/12/23 TMZSports.com

Patrick Mahomes has a longstanding relationship with The Chainsmokers, which consists of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, even partying with them after their Super Bowl victory last year -- so, it probably didn't take much convincing to book the Grammy-winning duo.

These star-studded bashes are sure to excite any football fanatic ... but hold your horses, super fans, because it won't be easy to crash either of these wild times -- 'cause sources tell us the police presence is gonna be heavy.

Las Vegas Metro Police and agents from the FBI will be positioned at the exclusive events -- limited to the players, their families and front office execs ... so, taking a shot with Travis Kelce or Christian McCaffrey isn't on the menu for the die-hards.

Play video content TMZ Studios

Now, the obvious note here ... while both teams have their party locations secured, it remains to be seen whether they'll both rage after the Super Bowl. It makes sense for the actual winners to show up and have a blowout, but usually the losers go straight home.