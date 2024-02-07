Las Vegas Promoter Breaks Down Super Bowl Weekend Parties, Talks Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's party plans for the Super Bowl in Las Vegas are top secret and a promoter with a close tie to Taylor isn't spilling the beans ... but he's got other party options for ya.

Logan Paulson, a VIP liaison with Wynn Nightlife, joined us on "TMZ Live" Wednesday and gave us a rundown of the different weekend parties ... ranging from the free to the super exclusive.

Taylor and Travis Kelce are renting a villa next to the Kansas City Chiefs team hotel, the Westin Las Vegas Resort & Spa, and while Logan's girlfriend, Natalie Peterson, is one of the singer's backup dancers, he played it coy when we asked him if Taylor and Travis were hosting a house party.

The strip is more Logan's specialty -- specifically nightlife at the Wynn -- and he says the property's famous XS club is expecting a packed house Friday with performances from Lil Wayne, Diplo and Shaq.

Logan says Friday is pretty much sold out, and the only way to get in at this point is to buy a table ... it's gonna cost ya, the cheapest table is going for $8,000 ... and it's outside.

For those ballers on a budget, Logan says Hakkasan has a free party this weekend, where revelers will be treated to a Travis Scott gig ... and Logan has other free parties too.

Everyone wants to know where Taylor, Travis and the Chiefs are going to have their postgame bash ... and Logan says history points to XS at the Wynn ... so keep that in mind, Swifties.