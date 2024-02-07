Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Romance Inspires Funny Dude Wipes Super Bowl Ads

Everybody's talking about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ahead of the Super Bowl, but they're getting associated with a different kinda bowl -- a toilet bowl, to be exact -- before the Big Game ... with Dude Wipes launching new ads inspired by the superstar couple.

TMZ Sports has learned -- the popular wet wipe company came up with a cheeky way to get in on the Traylor craze while promoting its product in Las Vegas this weekend ... by whipping together some silly slogans to feature on the massive Resorts World display.

Some of the ads include pretty timely Swift-related mentions ... including a nod to her new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," which she announced at the Grammys just days ago.

One sign reads, "If you're living in the Tortured TP Department, welcome to the Wet-Wiping Era" ... with another channeling the singer's "Anti-Hero" hit -- "It's me. Hi. I'm the solution. It's Me. Not TP."

But one in particular addresses the relationship that's taken over the world ... with "We love a clean tight end, too" shown in big white letters above a package of Dude Wipes.

The company teamed up with Max O'Neil at Clear Channel and the Curiosity agency to execute the campaign ... which will be seen by millions throughout Sin City this weekend.

Of course, Taylor has taken over the Super Bowl this year ... with her presence being felt all over -- including countless Swift-related questions during media availability, themed parties, and a free wedding ceremony offer from a local venue.