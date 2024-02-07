Donna Kelce Claims She Doesn't Know If She'll Be in Super Bowl Suite

Play video content NBC

Donna Kelce has apparently forgotten that her son is dating a known billionaire -- 'cause she's out here acting like she might not be in the luxury suite come game time.

Travis Kelce's mom did an interview on the 'Today' show Wednesday, and they were asking her where exactly she'd be sitting in the private luxury suite that Taylor and Co. will be in during the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas.

Hoda suggested DK oughta sit next to Taylor for good luck -- amounting to a pretty standard and easy softball question ... but instead of knocking it out the park, Donna muddied things up a bit.

Check it out ... she says that the suites referenced are actually quite expensive (indeed, they are) and that as far as he knows, she'll be in the bleachers cheering Travis on around a bunch of normies. You can tell the 'Today' crew wasn't buying it ... and nobody else is either.

Fact is ... Donna will almost certainly be among the select few in the private box -- just like she has been for several weeks this season -- and it goes without saying ... Taylor and Travis's camps can absolutely afford it, even if it is in the price range of millions.

Even though most everyone assumes this ... Donna is almost making it seem like she's not sure where she'll be sitting -- and on its face, it sorta makes Taylor and Travis look bad, which is bizarre. You'd think this issue would've been cleared up by now ... apparently not!

Remember, Christian McCaffrey's mom also recently suggested she wouldn't be in a private suite because of the astronomical price ... but her son's GF, Olivia Culpo, quickly clarified that her potential future mother-in-law was, in fact, gonna be sitting pretty in a box at the game.

Ya gotta imagine Taylor and Travis will do the same as well at some point. Yes, Mama Bear ... you're gonna have a great freakin' view, and you're 100% getting the VIP treatment.

