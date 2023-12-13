Taylor Swift Parties with Travis Kelce, His Mom and Teammates in Kansas City
12/13/2023 7:28 AM PT
Taylor Swift might not have Travis Kelce by her side to kick off her 34th birthday, but turns out the couple got in a pre-celebration with his mom, Donna Kelce, and his QB, Patrick Mahomes ... and we've got video of their night out.
The gang painted Kansas City red -- for Taylor and the Chiefs -- Sunday night at the Miracle on Main Street Christmas bar ... and despite the fact Trav and co. had lost to the Bills that day, everyone still seemed to have a great time.
We're told Donna was the first to dip out, leaving around 10:45 PM with some other folks in a Mercedes van. Patrick and his wife Brittany stuck around until about 1 AM when they jumped in their own party bus.
Taylor and Travis, however, enjoyed their time together until around 2 AM -- gotta get in every possible minute when you're in a long-distance relationship! As we reported, Taylor planted a big smooch on Travis inside the holiday-themed bar that night.
They eventually left together in a white SUV with security in tow, and interestingly ... Travis' had driven his Rolls-Royce to the bar, but must've had a few drinks -- he opted to leave his luxury car on the street, and ride with Taylor instead.
Taylor's showing no signs of stopping when it comes to cheering on Travis from the sidelines ... win or lose. They've lost the last 2 she attended, but hey ... they're still 4-2 with her, and still 1st in their division!