Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

KC Chiefs Win Super Bowl, Defeat Eagles 38-35!!

Super Bowl LVII KC Chiefs Win!! Defeat Eagles 38-35

2/12/2023 7:44 PM PT
patrick mahomes
Getty

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions!!!

Behind a hobbled Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in an instant classic -- one of the greatest SB's in NFL history.

27-year-old Mahomes, who was named the games MVP, threw for 3 TDs and 182 yards (131.8 QB rating). Patrick reaggravated his injured ankle late in the 2nd half. Still, the 2x Super Bowl champ drove his team down the field, including a crucial run that put the Chiefs in field goal position late, when the game was tied at 35.

It's Mahomes 2nd Super Bowl win in 4 years.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce
Courtesy of NFL

Things weren't looking great for Kansas City at the half ... Mahomes was injured, and the Chiefs were down 10 points, 24-14. But, they got the ball first, and went right down the field for a touchdown

The game was incredibly tight from that point on ... but really turned on a Kadarius Toney's 65 yard punt return, the longest in SB history. Toney, who was traded to KC from the NYG mid-season, took the ball within the 10 yard line. The Chiefs scored a TD several plays later.

Travis Kelce was also effective, catching 6 balls for 81 yards and 1 touchdown.

As for the Eagles, Jalen Hurts' was unstoppable, minus a huge lost fumble that was returned for a TD in the first half. Hurts threw for 304 yards, and 1 TD, but ran for 70 yards and 3 TDs.

Congrats, Kansas City!!!

Kansas City Chiefs Celebrate Super Bowl Win
Launch Gallery
Chiefs Celebrate Super Bowl Win Launch Gallery
Getty

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later