KC Chiefs Win Super Bowl, Defeat Eagles 38-35!!

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions!!!

Behind a hobbled Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in an instant classic -- one of the greatest SB's in NFL history.

27-year-old Mahomes, who was named the games MVP, threw for 3 TDs and 182 yards (131.8 QB rating). Patrick reaggravated his injured ankle late in the 2nd half. Still, the 2x Super Bowl champ drove his team down the field, including a crucial run that put the Chiefs in field goal position late, when the game was tied at 35.

It's Mahomes 2nd Super Bowl win in 4 years.

Things weren't looking great for Kansas City at the half ... Mahomes was injured, and the Chiefs were down 10 points, 24-14. But, they got the ball first, and went right down the field for a touchdown

The game was incredibly tight from that point on ... but really turned on a Kadarius Toney's 65 yard punt return, the longest in SB history. Toney, who was traded to KC from the NYG mid-season, took the ball within the 10 yard line. The Chiefs scored a TD several plays later.

Travis Kelce was also effective, catching 6 balls for 81 yards and 1 touchdown.

As for the Eagles, Jalen Hurts' was unstoppable, minus a huge lost fumble that was returned for a TD in the first half. Hurts threw for 304 yards, and 1 TD, but ran for 70 yards and 3 TDs.