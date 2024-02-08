Usher, Ludacris, Lil Jon, Taraji P. Henson Spoof 'Hangover' For Super Bowl

Usher gets the next crack at Apple Music's reign over the Super Bowl Halftime Show -- and they're going all out with a highly-produced promo ... an ode to "The Hangover."

Super Bowl LVIII's in Vegas this year and Apple gathered Usher and the gang -- Ludacris, Lil Jon and Taraji P. Henson -- to recreate the classic comedy flick in a 7-minute clip loaded with other stars, and it seems to suggest these stars might be in the mix on Sunday.

The short film opens with Apple CEO Tim Cook alerting Luda, Jon and Taraji via FaceTime (shameless plugs, duh!) that Ursh had gone MIA ... and the trio proceeds to run amuck through Sin City to find the missing R&B superstar.

Along the way they encounter Anderson .Paak, J Balvin and Wesley Snipes, and Vegas staples -- The Blue Man Group and Criss Angel -- in full character to beef up the comedy and there's a strong hint that Usher will incorporate his masterclass roller skating into his halftime set.

Around this time last year, Usher, Floyd Mayweather and several other celebs hit the rink to celebrate Dr. Dre's "The Chronic" album with Apple Music so the synergy is running high.

It's shaping up to be Usher's year ... he's dropping his new album "Coming Home" on Sunday and also going on tour in August.