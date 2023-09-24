Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Usher Announced Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show

Super Bowl LVIII Usher to Perform at Halftime Show!!!

9/24/2023 6:50 AM PT
Getty

And the Super Bowl Halftime winner is ... USHER!!!

Apple Music just made the big announcement, with the help of Kim Kardashian. If you believe in spontaneity ... you see Kim calling Usher for the big reveal. After all, she's now an actress!"

GETTING THE BIG CALL
Apple Music

Super Bowl LVIII will go down at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, in February 2024.

There has been no announcement of other singers ... organizers typically wait until closer to the event to announce who else will be performing.

Usher Performance Photos
Launch Gallery
Usher Performance Photos Launch Gallery
Getty

As you know, last year Rihanna performed at the Halftime Show and did it alone. Remember, her big reveal was that she was pregnant with Riot!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later