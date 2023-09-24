Usher Announced Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show

And the Super Bowl Halftime winner is ... USHER!!!

Apple Music just made the big announcement, with the help of Kim Kardashian. If you believe in spontaneity ... you see Kim calling Usher for the big reveal. After all, she's now an actress!"

Super Bowl LVIII will go down at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, in February 2024.

There has been no announcement of other singers ... organizers typically wait until closer to the event to announce who else will be performing.