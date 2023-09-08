Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky's Baby Boy's Name Revealed as Riot Rose

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Baby Boy's Name Finally Revealed

9/8/2023 8:20 AM PT
The elusive name of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby boy is a mystery no more ... we've finally learned what the kiddo's called.

According to the birth certificate, obtained by TMZ, the couple's new bundle of joy is named Riot Rose Mayers. The name follows the tradition of "R" names in the family ... remember, they named their first son RZA.

Sources first told us Riot Rose arrived August 3, but that was off, the actual date of birth was August 1.

You'll recall, A$AP teased the name a bit at the end of last month while out in West Hollywood saying the name reveal was, "Coming soon."

Don't forget, surprises like this are big for Rihanna -- she broke the news of her new baby to the world during her Super Bowl halftime performance earlier this year ... showing off her bump to millions of folks watching the big game.

Mystery officially solved.

