A$AP Rocky Teases Name of New Baby with Rihanna, 'Coming Soon'
A$AP Rocky Wanna Know Our New Baby's Name? Stay Tuned ... 👀
8/24/2023 10:29 AM PT
A$AP Rocky is ready to reveal the much-anticipated name of his new baby boy with Rihanna, but not at this very moment.
The father of 2 was in great spirits Wednesday night in West Hollywood -- showing off his kicks and his glistening pants while hopping into the back of his ride.
While all smiles, he's asked the million-dollar question: What's your new baby's name?? Check out his response ... sounds like the due date -- for the name -- is right around the corner.
As we reported, A$AP and Rihanna had their second kid on August 3 in L.A. -- while his name is under lock and key, we do know it starts with an "R." Remember, they named their first son RZA, so they've got a theme going.
You'll recall, Rihanna broke the pregnancy news to the world on one of the biggest stages in the world -- showing off her baby bump during her Super Bowl halftime performance, which dropped the jaws of millions of fans.
Better start placing those baby name bets 'cause the final answer could come any day now.