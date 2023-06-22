LeBron James Rubs Rihanna's Pregnant Belly In Sweet Embrace At Louis Vuitton Show

LeBron James put down the basketballs this week and grabbed a handful of Rihanna's pregnant belly instead -- and the adorable moment was all captured on video!!!

The King has been in France the past few days enjoying a little vacation during the Lakers' offseason ... and while at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris -- he ran into his longtime friend, Rihanna.

The two shared a warm embrace ... and at one point during the hug, LBJ couldn't help but give a squeeze to the most famous stomach on the planet at the moment.

Rihanna and LeBron James at Louis Vuitton show backstage 🥺🤍 pic.twitter.com/q6lhe7jSXV — 𝖌𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑 (@gabgonebad) June 22, 2023 @gabgonebad

Check out the footage, Bron palmed it like a basketball for several seconds -- and the "Work" singer was loving it!!

RiRi grabbed James' hand and appeared to thank him for some kind words he was whispering ... and it was all a super sweet moment.

Of course, the meetup was just one of many memorable occasions LeBron's gotten to experience this week ... he was able to dine with Draymond Green just a few days prior -- and he even received some serious praise for the 'fit and grill he rocked to the LV show.

