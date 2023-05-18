Rihanna Shares Topless Maternity Photo Shoot

For Rihanna, embracing motherhood means taking off her top for a maternity photo shoot.

RiRi just posted a series of topless photos on her Instagram from her first pregnancy ... a photo shoot she's calling "Rub on ya titties."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Rihanna shared seven images from the maternity shoot, and she's wearing nothing but a thong bikini bottom, some bling, and a pair of heels.

In the photos, Rihanna is topless and the only thing covering her boobs are her two hands.

RiRi says ... "in honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made! Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he bout to make me."

As you know ... Rihanna gave birth to a son in May 2022, her first child with A$AP Rocky. The couple named their kid RZA, a nod to the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan.

Rihanna and A$AP are expecting another child ... she famously announced her pregnancy by showing off her baby bump at her Super Bowl halftime show performance.

It sounds like a second topless maternity shoot could be in the works too ... because Rihanna added a #toobecontinued hashtag to her post.