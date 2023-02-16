Rihanna Reveals She Was Pregnant During British Vogue Shoot, Didn't Know It

Rihanna's unborn child has quite the showbiz resume already ... having been featured in a Super Bowl Halftime Show and, as it turns out, a cover shoot for British Vogue!

Rihanna, her rapper bf A$AP Rocky and their baby boy, all posed for the fashion mag's latest issue -- RiRi's proudly posting the fam's cover shoot and other pics from their beachside shoot.

However, she also revealed more of what was going on behind the scenes during the shoot -- which went down in Malibu back in December -- and naturally, that had fans flooding her comments.

Rihanna says, "How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue ❤️❤️."

Her point is she had no idea in mid-December that she was expecting baby #2. That's kinda willd, because at that point she'd already been rehearsing like crazy for the Super Bowl. Our sources say she was plugging away more than 24 hours straight, at times ... all while unknowingly pregnant!

As you know, Rih made her pregnancy reveal during her highly-anticipated SB performance ... shocking fans as she took the stage with a baby bump.

It was back in May, Rihanna and A$AP welcomed their first baby, who's quite the model, btw, even if we still don't know his name.