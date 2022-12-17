Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Bring Son to Malibu Beach Photo Shoot
12/17/2022 11:00 AM PT
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are finally ready to show their child off to the world -- introducing him with a pretty scenic background ... waves crashing on the California coast.
The couple was on hand for a photo shoot Friday afternoon in Malibu, where they were wearing matching black outfits and cozied up next to the shore with a camera crew and production team on standby. Of course, there was one other guest ... their 7-month-old son.
We'd identify him properly, but nobody knows his name yet. In any case, he was there being cradled by Papa Bear while mom got glammed up -- and you can see the kid's face.
Naturally, he's super cute ... and this revelation comes after RiRi posted a close-up video of her baby in the car -- and there, too, he's adorable. Sounds like she felt it was time to give up a glimpse of him publicly ... as we know, she's said she wanted to keep things private.
While this outing certainly looked like it could've been an official family gig ... there are moments here where it seems like only Rihanna is getting photographed. Maybe it was Bring Your Baby To Work Day, and Rocky was on dad duty. Guess we'll find out soon enough.
As we reported ... Rihanna gave birth on May 13. It's her and A$AP's first child together.
Since welcoming their child, RiRi and A$AP have been out and about -- sans baby -- and have looked pretty busy too, especially Ri. She's popped into recording studios, gotten booked for movies/football games ... a lot going on in the Mayers-Fenty household.