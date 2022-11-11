Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Rihanna Drops 'Born Again' For 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Rihanna Feeling 'Born Again' For 'Wakanda' Soundtrack!!!

11/11/2022 7:25 AM PT
Rihanna's delivering her second song for the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" soundtrack ... another riveting ballad entitled "Born Again."

The song closes out the 'BPWF' soundtrack and is produced by the all-star team of The-Dream and Ludwig Göransson ... with Grammy-winner James Fauntleroy adding to the songwriting.

"Born Again" has Rihanna bookending the film's soundtrack -- her last song, the Chadwick Boseman tribute "Lift Me Up," is the opening track.

Both songs mark Rihanna's return to music after a 6-year hiatus and giving birth to a baby boy ... but fans shouldn't get their hopes up for a new album just yet.

During her Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 rollout last week, she clarified things for her rabid fanbase ... revealing her upcoming Super Bowl LVII performance didn't necessarily mean she was dropping a new album.

The last time we spoke to Rihanna she admitted she has some anxiety about the halftime show performance -- but the way her fans are excitedly receiving her new music should help with any butterflies.

BIG GAME ENERGY
"Lift Me Up" debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, and with 'BPWF' in theaters this weekend, it's likely RiRi's tunes will be on everyone's minds ... and ears.

