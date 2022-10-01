Rihanna Looks Glamorous At Restaurant Days After Super Bowl Announcement

Rihanna looked super glam Friday as she left her favorite joint in town!!!

RiRi was dripping in diamonds as she chowed down at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

It's her go-to when she's in L.A. Great restaurant and less of a scene than a lot of WeHo eateries.

We can't tell if she was with BF A$AP Rocky, but they've been in town lately at a recording studio, which brings us to ... THE SUPER BOWL!!!

TMZ broke the story ... Rihanna will be headlining the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show. We're told there's a long list of singers/rappers who might join her, but as of a few days ago no decisions were made. It's also possible, we're told, she could do it alone.