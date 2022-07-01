Rihanna's First Public Outing Since Giving Birth, Supports A$AP Rocky at Concert

Rihanna made her first official outing since becoming a mom, venturing out across the pond to support the new father and her partner, A$AP Rocky.

RiRi surfaced Friday at Wireless Fest in London, weaving her way through the crowd with her security detail as Rocky was performing on stage. She looks a little annoyed ... but that might have to do with the screaming fans surrounding her.

Rihanna spotted out for the first time since giving birth in May at Wireless Fest in London. A$AP Rocky is headlining.

Rihanna was wearing a black puffy jacket, Cuban link chain, hoop earrings and black leggings.

She was spotted in L.A. getting on a private jet for the U.K. with baby in tow, so looks like the whole fam is there.

TMZ broke the story ... Rihanna and Rocky's little baby boy was born on May 13 in Los Angeles.

Remember ... Rihanna and A$AP announced her pregnancy back in January with a photo shoot in New York City, and RiRi proudly showed off her baby bump over the remainder of her pregnancy.