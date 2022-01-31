Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Pregnant With First Child

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting, and they are showing off that baby bump with style!

The two were absolutely glowing out in Harlem (his hometown). Her outfit seems to compliment the reveal super well … with a gold cross and some jewels resting on the bump! They weren’t out long, as it seemed pretty chilly out there, before heading back to their apartment.

The couple has been friends for years, but started dating back at the end of 2020, and have been inseparable ever since … TMZ reported at the beginning of that year, they were seen hanging out quite a bit after her breakup with Hassan Jameel, and speculation started flying around about the now-lovebirds.

Since they’ve gone public, they’ve been spotted out in NYC nonstop.