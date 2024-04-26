Chris Brown Collabs With Skylar Blatt, Back to Singing After Quavo Beef

Chris Brown is treating his beef with Quavo as an afterthought, at least for the moment.

Up-and-coming rapper Skylar Blatt hails from Cincinnati and Chris added his golden singing chops to their "Wake Up" song/video collab released Friday ... but don't think the singing softened his stance.

Chris croons in his verse ... "Got whole lotta problems / Lot of n***** turned down the squabbles, so I'm here" before going into further detail about some of the firearms he owns.

The lyrics sound testy but it's doubtful he's talking to Quavo ... the song was recorded last year and Chris says he was so unimpressed with the response to his "Weakest Link" diss that he'll probably let sleeping dogs stay dead.

