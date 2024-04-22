Quavo Goes Scorched Earth in Rap Rebuttal to Chris Brown, Features Takeoff

Quavo is taking his beef with Chris Brown to a whole new level -- responding to CB's "Weakest Link" with a diss track of his own that includes the voice of late Migos member, Takeoff.

The new track is called "Over Hoes & Bitches," and it dropped late Monday, with Quavo's opening verse coming in hot -- "Little bitch come battle with my drac' / You been f***ed your bag up when you punched Ri' in the face."

Of course, Quavo's referring to Chris assaulting Rihanna back in 2009. So far in their rap beef, he's repeatedly hit Chris with his history of domestic violence.

Quavo's clearly triggered by CB's last shot -- "Weakest Link" -- where he said people wish Quavo died instead of Takeoff ... and now Quavo's responding to the bar by threatening to pull an actual trigger.

Quavo raps, "This bullet got your name / Don't ever bring up Take p****."

Takeoff hops in for the track's chorus, and the message is made very clear on what type of person they think CB is. What's not clear is if Takeoff's voice is patched together from his real recordings or if it's AI.

Chris Brown has already responded to the track, saying he's not impressed and it sounds AI-generated.