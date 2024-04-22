Jill Scott Defends Chris Brown After Quavo Diss, Fans War Amongst Themselves

Jill Scott isn't going to let Chris Brown’s checkered past block her enjoyment of listening to him lyrically pummel Quavo, and she's been fending off critics who wished she didn't cape for Chris!!!

The ripple effect from Chris' brutal "Weakest Link" graced Jill's radar over the weekend and she couldn't help, but gush over the embattled singer's MC skills ... “@chrisbrown is amazing. How does ANYBODY sing like THAT? Dance, look, Act and Rap… like THAT?” wrote Scott on Sunday morning.

“Beyond gifted. It appears, exceptional people have to go through exceptional 🔥. There’s nothing to debate.”

The praise struck a nerve with fans on X, many felt CB had gone too far on the diss -- especially with his record of domestic violence with Rihanna.

Blowback over collabs is nothing new to Chris ... but the ferocity of his Quavo diss has fans concerned Jill is instigating future violence.

Jilly from Philly defended her comments from past experience by using her mother's ex-husband as an example -- she painted him as a "mean, violent" abuser who was also celebrated for being a popular bricklayer around the city.

After much deliberation on Monday, Jill says she gave an open mind to every POV darted at her head ... and is still comfortable with her comments.

Despite the backlash, people are enjoying CB's spill --. the song has nearly 2 million plays on his YouTube channel, and would inevitably rack up more if he put the song on streaming.