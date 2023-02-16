Chloe Bailey Fans Come for Her Over Chris Brown Collaboration

Chloe Bailey's second single from her upcoming debut solo album has her fans heated, and not in a good way -- they're infuriated she's included Chris Brown as the featured guest.

On Thursday, Chloe teased her Breezy duet "How Does It Feel" ... only to see her fans raise so much outrage, the song's actually trending from the onslaught of negative tweets.

Fans were upset Chloe would choose to collaborate with CB given his tumultuous history with Rihanna. There's no better barometer of the fan anger than this -- some are even calling out Beyoncé for what they deem mismanagement of her Parkwood Entertainment artists. 😬

The song drops tomorrow and Chloe recently revealed she submitted her finished "In Pieces" album to the label ... with the release date soon to follow.

