Rihanna Has Not Yet Picked Super Bowl Guest Performer, Could Be a Solo Show
Rihanna 50+ Possibilities for SB Show Guest ... Could Go Solo, Too!!!
9/27/2022 8:50 AM PT
Rihanna and her creative team are hard at work -- planning her Super Bowl Halftime Show and figuring out whether or not she'll be joined by guests -- with a list of nearly 50 possible names to hit the stage with her ... TMZ has learned.
Sources with direct knowledge of the plans tell us everyone Rihanna's collabed with over the years is fair game to possibly appear -- with stars like Kanye West, Paul McCartney, Calvin Harris, Pharrell, Jay-Z, Drake and more on Rihanna's resume.
We're told at this time, there have been no final decisions on who may join Rihanna, but she will absolutely have the final say. Our sources also tell us there's still a chance she does the whole thing solo and without a guest ... though it's likely she'll have at least one person.
As we reported, Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky were spotted hitting a New York City recording studio Monday night, so it's possible they're working on something together -- maybe even for the big game.
TMZ broke the story, Rihanna will be Super Bowl LVII's Halftime headliner. There were previous reports it was Taylor Swift, but we learned Swift isn't willing to take the SB stage until she's finished rerecording the rest of her old albums.
One thing is for sure -- Dr. Dre's Halftime Show with Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Mary J. Blige had fans raving -- dubbing it one of the best of all time, so Rihanna's gotta bring it ... guest performer or not.