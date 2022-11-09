Johnny Depp Struts Through Forest At Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show

Play video content Amazon Prime Video

Johnny Depp's clearly moved on from walking the plank ... he's now strutting his stuff at Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show.

J.D. looked swag walking through a fake forest with dancers in tow -- gussied up in Rihanna's men's collection.

The actor hit the runway to Outkast's "So Fresh, So Clean" ... unclear if the reference is to the dude or the duds.

TMZ broke the story ... Johnny would model at Rihanna's show, which has been littered with stars over the years, including Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu. J.D. has the distinction of being the first man to assume the role.

