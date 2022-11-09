Johnny Depp Struts Through Forest At Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show
Johnny Depp From Pirate to Savage ... Walking the Runway at Rihanna's Fashion Show
11/9/2022 6:59 AM PT
Johnny Depp's clearly moved on from walking the plank ... he's now strutting his stuff at Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show.
J.D. looked swag walking through a fake forest with dancers in tow -- gussied up in Rihanna's men's collection.
The actor hit the runway to Outkast's "So Fresh, So Clean" ... unclear if the reference is to the dude or the duds.
TMZ broke the story ... Johnny would model at Rihanna's show, which has been littered with stars over the years, including Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu. J.D. has the distinction of being the first man to assume the role.
Johnny's been super busy since winning in court against ex-wife/nemesis Amber Heard. He's been rockin' out in concert and recently appeared as the Moon Person at the VMA's.