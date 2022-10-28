Marshawn Lynch Dresses Up As 'Captain Black Sparrow' In Hilarious 'TNF' Skit

Move over Johnny Depp ... Marshawn Lynch is now officially America's most favorite pirate -- 'cause he dressed up as "Captain Black Sparrow" this week, and it was hilarious!!!

The former NFL star got in his "Pirates of the Caribbean" role for a special segment prior to "Thursday Night Football" on Thursday -- after meeting up with Tampa Bay Buccaneers' mascot Captain Fear at Raymond James Stadium.

Lynch donned a Depp-like 'fit, and proclaimed, "I'm Captain Black Sparrow in this motherf*****, man!"

FYI, his locker was labeled as "Captain Beastmode" ... but seems Lynch called an audible on that one midway through the segment.

Lynch and the mascot headed to the Bucs' 100-foot-long pirate ship at the stadium -- just before Tampa took on the Ravens -- and, let's just say Lynch enjoyed climbing up to the boat with his big boots on.

"Watch how I hit these motherf***ing high steps with these thangs!" he yelled. "I bet you this thang ride like a Caddy."

Lynch also shot off the famous cannons from the ship.

"I thought I done lost, bust my wig, boy!" Lynch said. "I done lost my eye patch!"

This isn't the first time Lynch has garnered laughs on "TNF" ... just last week, he turned into "The Alligator Man" in New Orleans when the Saints played the Cardinals.

The 5-time Pro Bowler joined Amazon Prime's "Thursday Night Football" team earlier this year ... and part of his job is to do funny "N' Yo City" skits.