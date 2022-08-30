Marshawn Lynch Crashed Lamborghini In Vegas 6 Months Before DUI Arrest, Cops Say

Six months before he was arrested for DUI, Marshawn Lynch had another troubling incident on the roads of Las Vegas ... crashing his pricey Lambo at around 4 a.m. -- this according to cops.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept. officers said in police documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, that Lynch was driving a 2014 white Lamborghini Aventador on Feb. 22 when he struck a curb and eventually came to a stop in a landscape area.

Officers say in the docs a man claiming to be Lynch's cousin initially took responsibility for the crash at the scene. They claim the man told them he tried to make a U-turn and "lost it."

Cops, though, didn't seem to buy the story. They said in the docs they had seen a black van pull up to the scene and pick someone up from the disabled Lamborghini -- and when they asked the man about it, they say he told them, "No I came in the van."

They say the man "then changed his story to say the van came to pick up a passenger that was in the car."

Cops say they issued the man citations -- but they later voided them when they say they proved he was not the driver of the car.

Eventually, according to the docs, cops say they were able to get in contact with Lynch -- who came to the traffic bureau on Feb. 25 for an interview about the crash. The report states Lynch "took full responsibility for the collision" and blamed the wreck on being "unfamiliar with the area due to being a new resident."

Cops said in the documents when they asked Lynch why he left the scene, he told them people began to show up and video him and he didn't want to be filmed. Cops say Lynch told them he did not know the man claiming to be his cousin had attempted to take responsibility for the crash initially.

8 News obtained police video from the scene, and in it, you can see the Lamborghini was a complete mess.

Lynch was eventually cited over the crash, and court records show he cut a plea deal with prosecutors in April to close out the case. Records show he was ordered to pay $750 in fines and fees.

Lynch's attorneys, Richard Schonfeld and David Chesnoff, told 8 News "this is a non-story" ... adding, "Marshawn addressed this matter many months ago and was found responsible for a parking violation."

Play video content

Lynch was later arrested in Vegas on Aug. 9, after cops say they found him asleep at the wheel of a banged-up 2020 Shelby GT500 near the strip. Officers say they smelled booze on him -- and after they claim he was uncooperative -- they arrested him and booked him on several charges, including DUI.