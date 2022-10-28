Rihanna Releases New Song 'Lift Me Up' For Black Panther Movie

Rihanna is officially back in the music scene ... releasing 'Lift Me Up' for the latest 'Black Panther' movie -- her first solo drop in about 6 years.

While it's not a dance track like many fans had expected, RiRi harmonizes over a slow beat ... before singing "Lift me up, hold me down, keep me close, safe and sound” in the chorus.

As we've told you, the tune will be featured in the upcoming Marvel sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever". What's more, it was written as a tribute to late 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman, who died back in 2020.

Rihanna, Afrobeats star Tems, Oscar-Grammy Award-winning producer Ludwig Göransson, and 'BP' director Ryan Coogler all came together to write the song.

The last time RiRi released music on her own was the "Anti" album, which came out back in 2016.

The singer has had a lot on her plate during her time away from music, like her fashion line, Savage X Fenty, which launched in 2018 and her beauty line Fenty Beauty which debuted the year before.

Of course, she recently entered the mommy club, after welcoming a baby boy with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.