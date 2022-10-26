Rihanna Teases 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Single 'Lift Me Up'

Rihanna making her grand return to music with a song for the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" soundtrack is the only thing that could make that movie even more anticipated ... and it's happening!!!

On Wednesday, the icon posted a sample to the upcoming song "Lift Me Up" to social media ... igniting excitement in the Navy, her passionate and loyal fanbase.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The brief teaser doesn't offer much ... just Rihanna harmonizing on what sounds like a solemn record, and we're told it will be a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, the star of the first 'BP' film.

RiRi also wrote "Lift Me Up" in collaboration with Afrobeats star Tems, Oscar-Grammy Award-winning producer Ludwig Göransson, 'BP' director Ryan Coogler ... and it will be released on her own Westbury Road label in collaboration with Roc Nation, Def Jam Recordings and Hollywood Records.

Tems says, "After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I've lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them."

She adds, "Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor."

The song marks her return to music after a noted 6+ year hiatus, and makes a great lead-up to her Super Bowl LVII halftime show appearance in February.

Play video content TMZ.com