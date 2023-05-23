LeBron James Considering Retirement After Lakers Lose To Nuggets

Play video content

The Nuggets didn't just eliminate the Lakers from the postseason on Monday night -- they may have ended LeBron James' career too ... 'cause the L.A. superstar said after the Game 4 loss he's now seriously considering retirement.

A somber James met with reporters after Denver completed its sweep of the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals ... and after fielding questions for about a dozen minutes, 'Bron made it clear, he might not be back for the 2023-24 season.

"We'll see what happens going forward," James said to a throng of media members following the 113-111 defeat. "I don't know. I don't know. I got a lot to think about, to be honest. I got a lot to think about, to be honest."

While James is 38 years old, no one saw retirement coming this soon ... after all, he's still the Lakers' best player -- and in the series-clinching loss Monday night, he still dropped 40 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

But, James -- who just wrapped up his 20th year in the NBA -- did battle a foot injury for most of the season ... and L.A. doesn't much room to significantly improve its roster next season due to the team's current salary cap situation.

Plus, James' kids are going through some years of their lives that LeBron certainly wouldn't mind being home for more often than not.

"Just for me personally," he said, "going forward with the game of basketball, I got a lot to think about."