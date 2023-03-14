LeBron James Back On Court Working Out ... Amid Foot Injury

LeBron James just gave L.A. fans a reason to be optimistic ... the Lakers superstar is back working out on an NBA court for the first time since suffering a right foot injury.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin posted a clip of James -- who was diagnosed with a "tendon injury" earlier this month -- shooting some free throws at the team's shootaround before the Lakers face the Pelicans Tuesday night in New Orleans.

LeBron James, back on the court, taking free throws after shootaround in New Orleans pic.twitter.com/W7N6Vx71sw — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 14, 2023 @mcten

James was ruled out of action for three weeks ... and many Lakers fans feared their season was in jeopardy after LBJ was spotted in a walking boot.

James ditched the boot during the Lakers' game against the Knicks on Sunday ... which was a welcoming sight for fans who are still clinging to hopes of making the playoffs.

After the game ... James and his wife, Savannah, hit up the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party -- and as usual, the star-studded couple was dressed to impress!

In between rehabbing and blazing red carpets, the 4-time MVP supported his oldest son, Bronny, as he wrapped up his high school basketball career with Sierra Canyon.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It's unclear when LeBron will officially return ... but James seemingly hinted that day could be soon with his recent Instagram post.