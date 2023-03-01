LeBron James Wears Huge Walking Boot To Lakers Game, Season In Jeopardy

Here's one accessory no Laker fan ever wants to see the stylish LeBron James wearing -- a huge walking boot on his right leg ... that could signal his season is very much in jeopardy of being over.

The King wore the massive foot protector to L.A.'s game against Memphis on Tuesday night -- just two days after he initially injured the lower leg playing against the Dallas Mavericks.

James walked gingerly in the brace as he made his way around the Tennessee arena in street clothes -- a horrible sign for the Lakers, who need to win the majority of their remaining 20 games to have a chance at making the playoffs next month.

LeBron James just made his entrance in a boot late in the first quarter. Noticeable mix of boos and cheers from the Memphis crowd. pic.twitter.com/s5sddwmO2s — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) March 1, 2023 @DamichaelC

To make matters worse for LeBron's L.A. squad -- the Lakers took it on the chin without their star player ... falling to Ja Morant and the Grizzlies, 121-109.

It's not clear when -- or even if -- LeBron can make it back to the team at some point this season ... he's reportedly been shut down for at least two weeks to allow the foot a chance to heal.

And, if the team isn't in striking distance of making the postseason by the end of those 14 days, he reportedly could be done until the 2023-24 season.

James clearly ain't happy about it all -- he posted an Instagram of his injured leg on Monday night saying, "Fkn sucks!!!!"