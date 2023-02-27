LeBron James Gushes Over Savannah At Milan Fashion Week, 'Get Your Ass Home'

LeBron James is missing his wife, Savannah ... who's killing it at Milan Fashion Week, and the Lakers superstar is ready to reunite with his Queen -- saying, "Get your ass home and get what you can't get in Europe!"

James took to Instagram to show Savannah some love ... after she posted photos of her modeling a Black Dolce & Gabanna set for the Italian luxury fashion house at MFW.

"Ok now you just showing out!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. Get your ass home now and get what you can't get in Europe! 😜😈" James commented on Savannah's post.

Savannah's all-black look had LeBron and the Internet buzzin' ... she wore a lace bodysuit, fitted puffer D&G jacket, and combat boots to go with a black purse.

Serena Williams, Jordyn Woods, Pretty Vee, Tamar Braxton, and a host of other names rushed to Savannah's comment section to shower her with love and praise.

James is no stranger to publicly expressing his love and admiration for Savannah ... and has been supportive of her and her different looks during Milan Fashion Week.

Savannah also modeled for Gucci while at Milan Fashion Week and James approved -- tweeting, "🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. You SO FKN COLD!!!"

