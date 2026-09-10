Aaron Rodgers Claims Shailene Woodley Had to 'Go F*** This Guy' Days After Engagement

Told Me She Had to 'Go F*** This Guy' ...

Play video content Video: Aaron Rodgers Said Shailene Woodley Wanted to Sleep With Another Guy After Engagement Not Just Football With Cam Heyward

Aaron Rodgers just dropped a bombshell about his failed relationship with Shailene Woodley ... claiming she told him she needed to "go f*** this guy" before they got married.

The NFL star aired some alleged dirty laundry about his former fiancée on his teammate Cam Heyward's "Not Just Football" podcast, claiming Shailene wanted to get one last hookup out of her system before they tied the knot.

And, get this ... Aaron says Shailene's story about their breakup doesn't line up with his version of events.

The way the Steelers star tells it ... he popped the question in December, but by March Shailene had ditched the ring.

Aaron claims they tried to reconcile, but it never worked. He even says she told him point-blank that she didn't want to be with him.

As you know, Aaron's happily married now and is hoping to start a family once he retires ... so maybe it's for the best that things didn't work out.