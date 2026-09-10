Aaron Rodgers on Reuniting With Estranged Brother Jordan

Play video content Video: Aaron Rodgers talks about brothers Not Just Football with Cam Heyward

Aaron Rodgers has shared exactly how his watershed reconciliation with younger brother Jordan Rodgers went down ... and it wasn't without its difficult moments.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback told his teammate Cam Heyward on the "Not Just Football" podcast that he met up with Jordan after reuniting with his estranged parents, Ed and Darla Rodgers, in his hometown of Chico, California, back in April.

Aaron said ... "A couple weeks after that, [I] went out to Nashville, met up with my older brother, and a couple weeks after that, met up with my little brother.”

Calling the moment with Jordan "cool," he said that the reunion also included some "tough conversations for sure, but I’m just in a much better headspace."

The NFL star added ... "It’s been great to have all those people, my little brother, my older brother and his family, my parents, that’s been really, really special."

We reported earlier ... Aaron's decision to make peace with his estranged family came after conversations with his wife, Brittani.