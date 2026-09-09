NBA Star Tyler Herro Was Living Separate From Baby Mama Katya Months Before Court Battle

NBA star Tyler Herro and his baby mama, Katya Henry, stopped living together more than a year before filing dueling legal actions over custody ... according to court docs obtained by TMZ Sports.

Katya filed legal docs that appear to show she moved out of Tyler's 8-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 9,019-square-foot mansion in Miami in February 2025 ... long before they started duking it out in court.

The docs note Katya and their two kids moved into a 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 2,844-square-foot pad just miles away from Tyler ... after living with Tyler from September 2021 to January 2025.

As TMZ first reported, Tyler and Katya both filed petitions over custody and support of their two kids on August 20, although Tyler dismissed his case less than a week later. The former couple shares two children: a daughter, born in 2021, and a son, born in 2023. Both asked for a parenting plan to be put in place for the kids.

Katya also claimed that, due to Tyler's "historical conduct," she wanted "safeguards and parameters" to be implemented for the "safety and wellbeing of the minor children."

She also asked for child support to be set by the court ... mentioning Tyler's massive NBA salary and the disparity between their incomes as a consideration to be considered when figuring out the monthly amount.

Before the petitions were filed, Tyler had been liking Katya's Instagram posts up until August 12, but he has since stopped following her.