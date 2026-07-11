Tyler Herro All Smiles with GF at NBA Summer League After Bam Adebayo Altercation

Play video content Video: Tyler Herro and GF

Tyler Herro was all smiles with his lady, Katya Elise Henry, at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas Friday ... after reportedly getting into a scuffle with his now-former teammate, Bam Adebayo.

Check out the clip -- Herro doesn't seem to have a worry in the world as he walks in with the model and influencer. He's later chatting it up on the sidelines.

Details for @SportsCenter on the Bam Adebayo-Tyler Herro altercation at a Las Vegas hotel gym: pic.twitter.com/iR4PxYMk1v @ShamsCharania

Earlier in the day, the new Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard allegedly got into a physical altercation with his former teammate while they were both at a practice court. The fight apparently had to do with Herro questioning Adebayo's worth and his $160 million deal with the Heat.

Herro declined to comment on the report of the altercation to reporters ... but said it's all love for his former team.

His official debut with the Milwaukee Bucks after leaving the Heat will take place at the start of the 2026-27 NBA regular season in late October 2026.