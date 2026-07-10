Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro Get In Physical Altercation In Las Vegas

Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro got in a physical altercation when they crossed paths in Las Vegas on Friday ... with the Miami Heat center reportedly landing a blow on his now-former teammate.

The incident happened at a practice court set up at a Vegas hotel, according to Shams Charania ... and was apparently sparked by a comment Herro made about Adebayo after he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

In leaked DMs, Herro seemingly questioned Adebayo's value and $160 million deal with the Heat ... claiming the big man only plays great defense occasionally.

Here’s every comment Tyler Herro said towards Bam Adebayo and stated he’s the one who needs help😳



“It’s a mf making 60 million but they worried about me and what I do”



“You should get paid 60 million to be a top tier defender on some nights? I'm just wondering”



“I need help,… pic.twitter.com/rv7SBrKUWQ @WadexFlash

We're working on more information ... but Herro went about the rest of his day after the scrap, as he was spotted supporting his new team during their Summer League game later on Friday.

Tyler Herro says it's all love with the Miami Heat:



"It's all love in Miami. I've seen a couple of the guys, coaching staff. Chris Quinn, Spo. We're all good in Miami and an opportunity for both sides to reset and get a fresh start. We're both super happy for this." pic.twitter.com/86f5h5eWKG @TheHeatCentral

When reporters asked Herro about the alleged altercation, he declined to comment. He did show his old squad some love in a separate interview.

As for the Heat, the org. said it was aware of the situation.