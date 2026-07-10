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Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro Get In Physical Altercation In Las Vegas

Bam Adebayo Scraps With Tyler Herro In Vegas

By TMZ Staff
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Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro got in a physical altercation when they crossed paths in Las Vegas on Friday ... with the Miami Heat center reportedly landing a blow on his now-former teammate.

The incident happened at a practice court set up at a Vegas hotel, according to Shams Charania ... and was apparently sparked by a comment Herro made about Adebayo after he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.

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In leaked DMs, Herro seemingly questioned Adebayo's value and $160 million deal with the Heat ... claiming the big man only plays great defense occasionally.

We're working on more information ... but Herro went about the rest of his day after the scrap, as he was spotted supporting his new team during their Summer League game later on Friday.

When reporters asked Herro about the alleged altercation, he declined to comment. He did show his old squad some love in a separate interview.

As for the Heat, the org. said it was aware of the situation.

Herro spent seven seasons in Miami before he was shipped to his home state as part of the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade.

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