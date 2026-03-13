Bam Adebayo Rips Critics After 83-Point Game, Kobe Wouldn't Have Checked Himself Out!

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Bam Adebayo is fed up with the 83-point game critics ... saying if Kobe Bryant was in his shoes on Tuesday, the late NBA legend would have done the same thing.

The Miami Heat star defended his career night after beating the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday ... spending most of his media availability weighing in on passing the Lakers Hall of Famer's 81-point outing for the No. 2 spot on the single-game scoring list earlier in the week.

Bam believes if the roles were reversed, there's no way in hell the Black Mamba would have pulled himself with 70 points and nine minutes left in a game.

"Listen, I'm a Kobe fan. I got close to his record. What do you think I'm going to do? Try to break it," Bam said.

"I'm pretty sure if I had 81 and Kobe was on his way, he was not being like, 'You know what? Let me check myself out with nine minutes left when I got 70. Be serious."

As for his performance, Bam said Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe deserves the blame ... pointing out how he wasn't double-teamed until he was already approaching Kobe's 81.

He also said anyone knocking his night has never had the opportunity to score that many points themselves -- and that's why they're really mad.

Bam even defended his high free-throw count ... chalking it up to the fact he was getting fouled every time.