Erik Spoelstra On Bam Adebayo's 83-Point Game, I Apologize To Absolutely No One!

Erik Spoelstra is clapping back at everyone criticizing Bam Adebayo's journey to 83 points ... essentially saying it'll be a cold day in Hell when he apologizes for the performance.

There has been a ton of backlash surrounding the big man's historic Tuesday night ... with some purists claiming it wasn't an "ethical" approach to stuffing Adebayo's stat sheet, like when the Heat intentionally fouled Washington Wizards players despite being up big.

Fast forward to Thursday night ... and Spo weighed in on the reactions with an almost Conor McGregor-esque take.

"I apologize to absolutely no one, period," Spo said ahead of Miami's home matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks ... adding he believes a lot of the haters didn't watch the game -- which he believes is what's really "unethical."

Adebayo went 7-22 from three, 36-43 from the charity stripe and 20-43 overall in 42 minutes against the Wizards.

Some NBA coaches had not-so-positive reactions to it all ... with the Rockets' Ime Udoka saying the amount of free throws and the opponent (the Wizards aren't good) told the story of the game.

Lakers coach JJ Redick also called it a "different" kind of basketball ... which sounds like he didn't think it was all fundamentals either.