Erik Spoelstra, Bam Adebayo Support Terry Rozier After Gambling Arrest

Terry Rozier's team isn't abandoning him after his arrest ... with Erik Spoelstra and Bam Adebayo showing support for the player on Friday.

Spoelstra -- the Miami Heat head coach since 2008 -- addressed reporters at practice ... just 24 hours after his shooting guard was taken into custody.

He initially said he couldn't comment much due to the ongoing case ... but made it clear Rozier means a lot to him and the team.

"He's had a real positive impact on our locker room and the staff and players alike, and that includes last year when he wasn't in the rotation often times. You send our thoughts and care for him as he goes through this," Spoelstra said.

Adebayo, a three-time NBA All-Star, was also asked about his teammate's shocking arrest, and he said he plans to support Rozier through the situation ... noting the team misses the energy Terry brings to the locker room.

"That's our brother."



"That's our brother at the end of the day," Adebayo said. "Felt kinda weird him not being here actually, 'cause he's usually the first person I get to talk to."

The NBA placed Rozier -- along with Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups -- on immediate leave after their arrests.