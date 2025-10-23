FBI's Kash Patel Announces NBA Arrests In Illegal Gambling Investigations
FBI director Kash Patel and other officials are set to announce the arrests of multiple people affiliated with the NBA -- including Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier, and Damon Jones -- at a news conference on Thursday.
The allegations against the NBAers stem from federal investigations into illegal gambling schemes.
