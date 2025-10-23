Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

FBI's Kash Patel Announces NBA Arrests In Illegal Gambling Investigations

NBA Arrests FBI Sheds Light On Illegal Gambling Investigations ... Live Stream

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
102325 fbi nba kal1.jpg
High-Stakes Operation
Fox 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul

FBI director Kash Patel and other officials are set to announce the arrests of multiple people affiliated with the NBA -- including Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier, and Damon Jones -- at a news conference on Thursday.

102325 fbi nba kash patel kal.jpg
A MESSAGE FROM THE FBI
Fox 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul

The allegations against the NBAers stem from federal investigations into illegal gambling schemes.

TMZ Sports will be live-streaming the whole thing ... stay tuned.

Related articles