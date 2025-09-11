NCAA Investigating 13 Basketball Players For Sports Betting Violations

A day after the NCAA announced it permanently revoked the eligibility of three players due to their involvement in a gambling scheme ... the organization announced it is now looking into 13 players from six different schools for alleged sports betting violations.

The NCAA shared the news in a press release on Thursday, saying that while each situation between the players varies -- the allegations range from betting on and against their respective teams, point shaving and game manipulation.

No identities were given by the NCAA ... but they said it involves players formerly associated with Temple, Arizona State, Eastern Michigan, North Carolina A&T and Mississippi Valley.

"The rise of sports betting is creating more opportunity for athletes across sports to engage in this unacceptable behavior," NCAA president Charlie Baker said.

"And while legalized sports betting is here to stay, regulators and gaming companies can do more to reduce these integrity risks by eliminating prop bets and giving sports leagues a seat at the table when setting policies."

With the rise of sports betting among the major leagues, there have been plenty of examples of alleged and proven cases of individuals taking advantage of the system.

Last month ... Cleveland Guardians All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase was placed on paid leave amid an MLB gambling investigation -- with his teammate Luis Ortiz also being looped into the probe.

Former NBA player Jontay Porter was banned by the league after officials claimed he bet on his own team to lose. He later pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.