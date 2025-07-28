Guardians' Emmanuel Clase Placed On Paid Leave Amid MLB's Gambling Probe

Cleveland Guardians star closer Emmanuel Clase has been placed on non-disciplinary paid leave by Major League Baseball as part of the league's sports betting investigation.

The suspension means Clase is the second Guardians pitcher to get thrown into the probe ... joining Luis Ortiz, who was placed on the league's list on July 3.

In 2025, the 27-year-old has pitched to a 3.23 ERA in 47.1 innings ... securing 24 saves.

He will be on leave through the end of next month.

While it's unclear what activity led to Clase's suspension, his teammate drew the MLB's attention after a pair of pitches were flagged for "unusual gambling activity."

During two games in June, two first pitches thrown by Ortiz were well outside the zone. It led to Ortiz's first pitch bets getting flagged in Ohio, New York and New Jersey.

The 26-year-old had his leave extended through the end of August.

In a statement released by the Guardians, they claim they have been "informed that no additional players or club personnel are expected to be impacted."