Phillies' Jose Alvarado Writes Sweet Mother's Day Message On Hat For Guardians Game

The M in MLB might as well have stood for Mother on Sunday -- 'cause a bunch of players, including Phillies star Jose Alvarado, put their love for their moms on full display during their afternoons on the big league diamonds.

Take a look at Alvarado's cap as he came out of the bullpen during Philadelphia's 3-0 win over the Guardians at Progressive Field ... he had an adorable note written to his mom in silver ink.

"Happy Mother's Day," the message read. "I love Mom."

Alvarado -- who also added a hand-drawn heart -- ended up performing well in the hat ... throwing a perfect eighth inning.

Elsewhere in the MLB -- players donned pink gear to honor mothers. Shohei Ohtani, whose wife just gave birth to their first child, swung a pink bat and rocked a pink belt. Other Dodgers stars like Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman did similar.

Even catchers and umpires got in the mix -- coloring their masks in bright pink to shout out their moms.

Dads will get their shine on June 15 -- players are expected to wear baby blue items for the big Father's Day -- but this weekend was clearly all about Ma ... and rightfully so.