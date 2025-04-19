Dodgers Superstar Shohei Ohtani Welcomes Baby Girl

Shohei Ohtani has added another member to his family's lineup ... a baby girl!

The Dodgers' superstar and his wife Mamiko Tanaka -- a former professional basketball player from his native Japan -- welcomed a daughter on Saturday, the team announced.

The little slugger's name was not revealed ... but Shohei said in a message that she and mom were happy and healthy.

Shohei also thanked his team and all the medical professionals who helped them -- but it's not clear where his wife gave birth.

This is the first child for the couple ... and manager Dave Roberts said before the Dodgers’ game Friday night in Texas that Ohtani was on MLB’s paternity list.

Besides the news that everyone was well ... the best part of the message was a snap of his daughter's tiny feet -- ready for some new cleats.