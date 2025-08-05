Who Is Shohei Ohtani's Wife Mamiko Tanaka? Get To Know The Retired Athlete

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani shocked his fan base when he announced he had gotten married in February 2024 ... although he didn't reveal any details about his spouse at the time.

Fans didn't have to wait too long to figure out who the lucky lady was, as a photo showing him standing next to his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, was shared on social media the following month.

Here's a look at the background of the athlete's wife to see how she's built a family with the pitcher and designated hitter.

Mamiko Was A Professional Basketball Player

Tanaka's got a history in sports, as she formerly played basketball at the professional level for several years.

The retired athlete began her sports career in her early years, and she was a member of Waseda University's collegiate team in Shinjuku, Japan.

She later joined the Fujitsu Red Wave, which is affiliated with the Women’s Japan Basketball League, and she competed as a power forward.

Tanaka remained with the Fujitsu Red Wave for four years, and she retired from professional sports in 2023.

Shohei Played Coy About His Marriage At First

Ohtani's personal life became the subject of intense attention from his fans when he revealed he had gotten married in an Instagram post in February 2024.

While he didn't name Tanaka at the time, he wrote he'd tied the knot with "someone from my Native country," whom he described as "very special to me."

The baseball star added he was "excited" about the prospect of married life, and thanked his fans for their support.

And his fans got their first glimpse of Tanaka the following month, when the Dodgers posted a photo of the happy couple prepping to jet off to Seoul, South Korea on the team's official X account.

Shohei And Mamiko Quickly Started A Family

The happy couple kept the big reveals coming, as Ohtani announced his wife was pregnant in an Instagram post in December 2024.

The baseball star's photo showed his dog, Decoy, lying next to a pink onesie, baby shoes, and what appeared to be a photo of an ultrasound ... and he wrote a short message to let his fans know he was getting ready to welcome a "little rookie" into his life.

Tanaka gave birth to a baby girl in April 2025, and Ohtani shared another Instagram post to let his fans know his child was "healthy" and "beautiful."