Who Is Livvy Dunne? What To Know About Paul Skenes' Girlfriend

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes has made a career of striking out batters left and right -- but it looks like he hit a home run with his girlfriend, Livvy Dunne!

The athlete and the influencer have been together for a few years now, and they've become pretty comfortable showing their affection in public ... like when he tied her lace-up heel right before the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.

We're going to check out what the social media figure was up to before she met the pro athlete ... and see what brought them together.

Livvy Was A Gymnast At LSU

Dunne's been a gymnast for several years, and she was formerly a member of the U.S. Junior National Gymnastics Team.

She later joined Louisiana State University's gymnastics team in 2020, and she helped her teammates earn the 2024 NCAA Women's Gymnastics National Championship title.

Dunne's popularity can partially be attributed to the NCAA's Name, Image and Likeness rule, which was implemented in 2021 and lets college athletes participate in sponsorships and make endorsements.

The former college athlete really caught the wave at the right time -- and she's raked in a cool $4.1 million through her collaborations with various companies, according to On3.

She's Been An Influencer Since Her College Days

Dunne began her career as an influencer after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and earned herself several million followers on TikTok before she'd even started college.

Although she was initially faced with "learning curves" and "had to learn on my own how to navigate" her social media fame, according to ESPN, she evidently figured out a solid rhythm, because she was featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 and TIME100 Creators lists.

The influencer has since linked up with content creator platform Passes -- in what was described as a "multi-million-dollar deal," according to Sports Illustrated -- which allows her to create exclusive content for fans.

Oh yeah, and she was featured as one of the cover models for the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue ... after being included in the annual publication in both 2023 and 2024, of course.

Livvy And Paul Met In College

Dunne and Skenes met while they were both attending LSU, and her fans began speculating about the state of their relationship after she was spotted wearing a jersey with his name on it in a video shared on her TikTok account in 2023.

The happy couple went public with their relationship that August, and they've been spotted on plenty of red carpets -- and cute dates, naturally -- ever since then.

The influencer opened up about her romance with Skenes in an interview with People, where she expressed neither she nor her boyfriend would "restrict each other from doing things" in their respective professional lives.