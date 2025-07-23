Who Is Chris Hughes? Everything To Know About JoJo Siwa's Boyfriend

JoJo Siwa's garnered plenty of attention throughout her career -- and not all of it's been for her dancing skills!

The multi-talented performer's love life has played out in the public eye for several years, and she met her new man, Chris Hughes, in front of TV audiences ... it's funny how life works out sometimes!

We're going to look into the background of the dancer's boyfriend ... and check out how she ruffled more than a few feathers after they started dating.

Chris Made A Name For Himself On Love Island

Hughes was first introduced to the public after he appeared on the third series of "Love Island," and he ended up in third place alongside his then-partner, Olivia Attwood.

The two starred in a spinoff series, "Chris & Olivia: Crackin' On," although it only ran for a single season, and they ended up splitting in 2018.

Hughes has since embarked on a career as a television presenter, and he has hosted coverage of various horse racing events in his native UK.

And if it wasn't apparent already, he's pretty used to dating in the public eye ... as he was in a relationship with Little Mix member Jesy Nelson, although they split up in April 2020.

He Met JoJo On 'Celebrity Big Brother'

Hughes and Siwa met while appearing in the 24th season of "Celebrity Big Brother UK," and many viewers took notice of the pair's chemistry while they competed for the show's grand prize.

The professional dancer was in a relationship with Australian DJ Kath Ebbs while the show was being filmed, although her former partner claimed they were dumped by the singer at the season's afterparty.

Siwa later denied Hughes had been the reason behind her split from Ebbs on an episode of "The Viall Files," although he didn't exactly play it cool when he brought the dancer flowers after picking her up at Heathrow Airport in May 2025.

Any further speculation about the state of the pair's relationship was set aside the following month, when he shared a selfie showing him planting a kiss on her forehead as they relaxed in bed.

JoJo's Been Open About Her Affection For Chris

Hughes and Siwa have been very open about their relationship ever since then, as they've appeared in numerous photos on each other's Instagram accounts.

The dancer also slammed the door on any rumors regarding the veracity of her relationship with the television figure while speaking with The Guardian, and stated she and Hughes were "not platonic anymore" before describing herself as "head over heels" in love with him.

She then claimed her cheeks had "been in pain from smiling so much" about her new romance with Hughes.